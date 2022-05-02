Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $232.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.29.

Shares of HON opened at $193.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.39. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

