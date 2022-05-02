Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.67 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) will post $303.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.96 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TWNK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.68. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.