Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will post $303.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.96 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TWNK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.68. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

