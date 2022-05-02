Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 742,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Houston American Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.10.
In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
