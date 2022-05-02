Howard Hughes (HHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $100.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

