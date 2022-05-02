Howard Hughes (HHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $100.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
