HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. HP posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HP by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

