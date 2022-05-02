H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Insiders bought 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520 in the last quarter.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$12.78 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

