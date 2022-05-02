HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.56) price target on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 501.30 ($6.39) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 510.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.60. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm has a market cap of £101.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

