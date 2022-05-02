HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 710 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 710 ($9.05) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.37) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 556.92 ($7.10).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 7.25 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 501.30 ($6.39). 34,998,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,722,125. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.60.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

