Hubbell Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $195.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

