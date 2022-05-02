Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

