Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

