Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CAO Sells $1,443,472.80 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HUM traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,902. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

