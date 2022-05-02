Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CAO Sells $1,443,472.80 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HUM traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,902. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
