Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

HUM stock opened at $444.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.