Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Timothy S. Huval Sells 3,477 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:HUM traded down $11.42 on Monday, hitting $433.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $252,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Humana by 31.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
