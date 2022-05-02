Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Timothy S. Huval Sells 3,477 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HUM traded down $11.42 on Monday, hitting $433.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $252,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Humana by 31.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

