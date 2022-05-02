Humana Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $24.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2023 earnings at $27.80 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Shares of HUM opened at $444.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1,353.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

