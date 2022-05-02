Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.78.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $212.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

