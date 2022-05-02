Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.78.
HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $212.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.37.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
