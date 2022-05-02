Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after buying an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

