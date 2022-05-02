HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCM stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 34,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,489. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

