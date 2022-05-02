Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.41 on Monday. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

