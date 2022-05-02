Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hyliion stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hyliion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 298,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 1,448.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 841,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

