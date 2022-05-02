Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.58% 24.59% 6.06% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

92.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Focus Financial Partners and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.31%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Hywin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Hywin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.80 billion 1.69 $10.41 million $0.17 232.07 Hywin $277.11 million 0.72 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Hywin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Hywin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hywin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. The company also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, it provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas property developers. Further, the company manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

