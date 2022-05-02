i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.28-1.42 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $27.45 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

