iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

