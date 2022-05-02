IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IAC opened at $82.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
