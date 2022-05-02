IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. IAMGOLD also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

