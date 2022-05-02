IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will announce $124.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.94 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $492.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

