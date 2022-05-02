ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.000-$10.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.00-10.50 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICUI stock opened at $213.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.56. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

