Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $25.23 million. Identiv posted sales of $22.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,219.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. Identiv has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 67,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $853,331.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,455,607 shares in the company, valued at $30,965,204.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 184,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,195. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Identiv by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

