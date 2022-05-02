IDEX Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

