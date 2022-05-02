IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.73. IDEX posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $189.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

