IDEX Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

IEX stock opened at $189.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 27.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IDEX by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IDEX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

