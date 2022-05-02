Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $296.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

