IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 121,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.72. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 697,247 shares of company stock valued at $976,448 in the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in IMARA by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMARA by 2,122.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IMARA by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IMARA by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IMARA during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.