IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IMAX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $6,731,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IMAX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 231,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

