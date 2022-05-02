Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 828,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.