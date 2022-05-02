Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

IMO traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $48.21. 15,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,159. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

