Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $49.68. 52,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

