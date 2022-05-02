Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.58.

TSE IMO traded down C$0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching C$64.21. 922,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The stock has a market cap of C$42.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$66.27.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

