Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.58.
TSE IMO traded down C$0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching C$64.21. 922,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The stock has a market cap of C$42.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$66.27.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
