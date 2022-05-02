Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.58.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.21. 922,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The company has a market cap of C$42.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$66.27.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
