Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.58.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.21. 922,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The company has a market cap of C$42.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$66.27.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

