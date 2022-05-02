Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$65.00 by Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$65.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$66.27.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
