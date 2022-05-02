Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.37).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.73) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 568 ($7.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.48) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 574.60 ($7.32) on Monday. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The firm has a market cap of £8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 110.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 586.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.96.

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.67), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($206,526.05). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($53,347.46).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

