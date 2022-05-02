Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $705.00.

Several analysts have commented on IFJPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.58) to GBX 730 ($9.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 680 ($8.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $14.24 on Monday. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

