Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on III shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

