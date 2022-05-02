Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

