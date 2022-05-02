Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 28.3% in April

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $10,045,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $7,546,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth $7,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

IEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,013. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $436.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

