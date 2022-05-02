ING Groep (NYSE:ING) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Head to Head Comparison

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.8% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ING Groep and Intercorp Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $21.88 billion 1.67 $7.04 billion $1.47 6.35 Intercorp Financial Services $1.08 billion 2.92 $461.14 million $4.03 6.78

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ING Groep and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 6 5 0 2.45 Intercorp Financial Services 0 4 1 0 2.20

ING Groep presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Given ING Groep’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Intercorp Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 25.83% 8.68% 0.49% Intercorp Financial Services 38.19% 18.88% 1.95%

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. ING Groep pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercorp Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats ING Groep on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides debt capital market, working capital, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, equity market, finance, payments and cash management, and trade services and solutions, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services. The company serves customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions, including small and medium-sized, and mid-corporates. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Intercorp Financial Services (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including credit cards, payroll deduction loans, mortgages, and consumer loans, as well as cash, student, and collateralized cash loans. In addition, the company provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products, as well as financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts; brokerage, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 189 financial stores and 1,581 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

