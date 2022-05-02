InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 34.1% in April

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.