InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.48 million.
NASDAQ INMD opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. InMode has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.92.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 1,607.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,183 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of InMode by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,795 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of InMode by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,318 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
