InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,795. InMode has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InMode by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 1,607.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,183 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 56,658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of InMode by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,795 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of InMode by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,318 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

