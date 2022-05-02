InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.11 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,795. InMode has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
