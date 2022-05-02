Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.80 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,464.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 159,826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

